Bhartiya Skill Development University Welcomes New Batch With Grand Orientation (VIDYARAMBH 2025) Ceremony
Students being addressed during the orientation programme at Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur
Held at BSDU's sprawling 55-acre campus in Mahindra World City, the event brought together academic leaders, industry professionals and the faculty members. The orientation program underscored BSDU's strong commitment to inclusive growth and gender equity. The speakers also shared insights into the university's holistic and skill-based education model that actively promotes equal participation and leadership opportunities for the women in technical fields.
Delivering his remarks on the occasion, Dr. Shaikh Juned Saoud (Registrar & Off. President, BSDU), said, "In BSDU, we are convinced that education should go beyond books and classrooms. Our Swiss Dual System ensures that the students acquire practical skills in parallel to academic knowledge, thus becoming future-ready. This mindset is the starting point of their journey – a journey where they will be guided by industry professionals, trained on state-of-the-art equipment, and taught to think creatively. We look forward to this fresh batch grasping the opportunities before them and contributing positively towards India's skilled economy.”
Vidyarambh 2025: Orientation programme underway at Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur - a new chapter begins
The event featured interactive sessions, campus tours, and student interaction programmes aimed at encouraging building of community, teamwork, and professional confidence.
BSDU remains a world standard in skill development, equipping young minds not only for employment, but leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship – both in sync with India's growth narrative as well as global industry requirements.
About Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU)
Located in Mahindra World City, Jaipur, BSDU is solely focused on skill-based learning, balancing academic learning with extended industrial exposure. Providing internationally accepted infrastructure, equipment, and faculty strength, BSDU empowers its graduates with industry-mapped competencies and global employability skills. The university upholds inclusive excellence by ensuring gender balance and equal opportunities in all technical disciplines.
For more information, please visit ruj-bsdu .
