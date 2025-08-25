Global Release Of 'World Cultural Cities: Conversations With Icons' To Tee Up 2025 Beijing Culture Forum

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) BeiJing , China – The ten-episode micro-documentary series 'World Cultural Cities: Conversations with Icons' recently premiered globally on Beijing Radio & Television Station's official Facebook and YouTube accounts. Adopting the unique perspective of“Ten Cities, Ten Cultural Institutions”, it serves as a visual overture for the 3rd Beijing Culture Forum set to open this September.

UK Episode:“Starlight”

This episode features Yu-ping Luk, curator in charge of Chinese paintings and prints and the Central Asian collection at the British Museum, and Neil McConnon, Director of the Mucha Foundation, who guide audiences through a dialogue and resonance between civilizations.

Italy Episode:“Encounter · Light and Shadow”

With photographic art as a medium, this episode frames the two-decade friendship between Riccardo Busi, President of the International Federation of Photographic Art, and Zeng Yi, President of the Silk Road Photographic Organization International Alliance, weaving a poetic tapestry of China-Italian civilizational exchange through light and shadow.

Russia Episode:“Order of Friendship”

The most vital and compelling aspects of civilizational dialogue are often woven not from grand events but by countless individuals like Galina, who write stroke by stroke through daily interaction, understanding, mutual aid, and cooperation.

Russia Episode:“Carp Doll”

This film uses a traditional Chinese carp doll toy as a narrative thread to explore an Eastern cultural connection within a Russian diplomatic family. In 1981, Beijing, six-year-old Maria Zakharova (current spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs) received the riding-carp doll as a gift and asked,“Why is the child sitting on the fish's back?” As such, her mother embarked on a forty-year journey of cultural discovery.

Beijing, this ancient Eastern capital spanning millennia, is a symphony of ancient wisdom and modern technology, and a gateway where Eastern elegance embraces the world. Herein, BRTV extends global invitation to gather in Beijing, coexist in diversity and advance through mutual learning, to jointly fulfill a grand civilizational rendezvous that celebrates“harmony in differences” in the golden autumn of 2025.