Hithium Surpasses 100Gwh In Shipments: Accelerating Growth With Long-Duration Energy Storage

Technological innovation is HiTHIUM's core growth driver. Through in-house R&D, it has built an end-to-end system from materials to recycling, achieving breakthroughs in safety, efficiency, consistency, lifecycle, and cost. On the manufacturing front, HiTHIUM leverages extreme and advanced processes with system integration to enhance quality and efficiency:



Using industry-leading predictive models to recommend downstream production parameters based on incoming materials, ensuring consistency in cell performance;

Achieving PPB-level defect rates through micron-level precision and zero-defect management; Using Gen AI and IoT for full-process traceability and optimal efficiency.

Delivering Excellence in Service, Earning Global Trust

The delivery, commissioning, and operation of energy storage systems mark the starting point of customer value. HiTHIUM has built a lifecycle service system-covering planning, customization, delivery, and O&M-to ensure reliable performance and strong customer experience.

HiTHIUM's global service network spans 20+ countries and regions, offering customized packages and flexible models. Local teams and service hubs provide rapid, measurable support.

Safety and Reliability as the Foundation for Lifecycle Stability

Behind the 100GWh milestone is the safe operation of HiTHIUM's global projects. From plateaus and deserts to permafrost and heat, the company applies rigorous testing and full-lifecycle safety management-covering manufacturing, transport, use, and recycling. Multi-level protections across materials, cells, modules, and systems ensure long-term stability in demanding environments worldwide.

HiTHIUM's batteries and systems have proven resilient in extreme conditions. In 2025, under the witness of UL Solutions, the company carried out the world's first all open-door large-scale fire test on its ∞Block 5MWh BESS, confirming HiTHIUM's reliability under the harshest scenarios.

Driving Shipments to New Heights with Long-Duration Energy Storage

At the ceremony, HiTHIUM's Chongqing manufacturing base drew wide attention. As its strategic hub in Southwest China, the base features fourth-generation high-efficiency lines. In June, the ∞Cell 1175Ah-the world's first MWh-class long-duration storage cell-rolled off the line. The ∞Power 6.25MWh 4h BESS built on this cell is scheduled for global project delivery in Q4 2025 and is expected to become a benchmark in long-duration storage, supporting the global transition to green energy.

For HiTHIUM, the 100GWh milestone is a new starting point. As the market shifts toward long-duration solutions, the company will stay focused on energy storage, driven by innovation and global strategy, delivering the "HiTHIUM Solution" to support the transition to high-quality green energy.

