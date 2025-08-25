403
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 34
| Company announcement no. 39 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 34
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 34:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,489,418
|239.3712
|2,510,864,911
|18 August 2025
|50,000
|268.6672
|13,433,360
|19 August 2025
|50,000
|272.1827
|13,609,135
|20 August 2025
|50,000
|272.0071
|13,600,355
|21 August 2025
|45,085
|274.2043
|12,362,501
|22 August 2025
|50,000
|275.2786
|13,763,930
|Total accumulated over week 34
|245,085
|272.4332
|66,769,281
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|10,734,503
|240.1261
|2,577,634,192
|
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.286% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
