Visual Impairment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company's Visual Impairment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Visual Impairment Market Size And Growth?

The market size for visual impairment has seen a marked increase in recent years. From $4.06 billion in 2024, it is predicted to rise to $4.34 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors behind the growth during the historic period include an upsurge in age-related eye diseases, an escalating incidence of diabetic retinopathy among the elderly, a rise in glaucoma and macular degeneration cases worldwide, a wider acceptance of vision screening programs in educational institutions, and an escalading number of work-related eye injuries in the industrial domain.

The market size for visual impairment is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $5.60 billion in 2029 at a 6.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This surge in the projected period is owed to a rising elderly population prone to vision loss, an increasing demand for low-vision electronic aids, bigger health care investments in up-and-coming economies, a growing occurrence of myopia in children and teenagers, and the enhanced availability of wearable devices for vision improvement. Key trends during the forecast period comprise the emergence of multilingual voice assistants, the development of navigation apps mobile-based, the incorporation of haptic feedback systems and machine learning algorithms, and the innovation of voice-activated devices.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Visual Impairment Market?

The visual impairment market's growth is anticipated to be fuelled by the increasing rate of diabetes. Diabetes is a long-term metabolic disorder marked by elevated blood sugar levels due to defects in insulin production, insulin function, or both. This surge in diabetes is mainly attributed to unhealthy lifestyles, including poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, and heightened stress levels, leading to obesity and insulin resistance. Visual impairment often serves as a preliminary sign of diabetes-related complications, thus encouraging timely detection and treatment to avoid more health problems. Conditions like diabetic retinopathy usually manifest before any other noticeable symptoms, allowing for prompt medical attention and improved disease control. For instance, the British Diabetic Association, Diabetes UK, reported in April 2023 that the number of people in the UK with a confirmed diagnosis of diabetes has reached 4.3 million, an increase of about 149,000 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, over 2.4 million individuals across the country are currently considered at a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Consequently, the increasing incidence of diabetes is stimulating the expansion of the visual impairment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Visual Impairment Market?

Major players in the Visual Impairment Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Eschenbach Optik GmbH

. OrCam Technologies Ltd.

. NV Access Limited

. Vispero Holdings Inc.

. HumanWare Group Inc.

. Freedom Scientific Inc.

. Aira Tech Corp.

. Enhanced Vision Systems Inc.

. MeiraGTx Holdings plc

. Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Visual Impairment Market?

Dominant businesses within the visual impairment market have shifted their focus towards the invention of pioneering solutions, such as assistive reading devices powered by artificial intelligence. These aid in augmenting the reading accessibility and self-sufficiency for individuals suffering from visual challenges. Known as 'smart' aids, these devices utilize AI technology features like text recognition and voice synthesizing to assist visually impaired people in vocalizing printed or digital text. For example, an Israel-based firm specializing in assistive technology, OrCam Technologies Ltd., introduced the OrCam Read 3 in August 2023. This device is a comprehensive tool targeted at individuals suffering from vision impairment or reading exhaustion. Not only does the device vocally interpret printed, handwritten, and digital material, but it also has the ability to identify faces and scan barcodes, offering its users increased independence. The OrCam Read 3 functions as an intelligent magnifier and fixed reader as well, displaying additional properties such as text summarization, smart navigation, and operation without the need for hands. This results in a smooth and inclusive reading experience.

How Is The Visual Impairment Market Segmented?

The visual impairment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Educational Devices And Software, Mobility Devices, Low Vision Devices, Other Types

2) By Product Type: Assistive Technologies, Optical Devices, Non-Optical Devices, Other Product Types

3) By Application: Blind Schools, Enterprises And Social Organizations, Personal Use, Hospitals, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Educational Devices And Software: Screen Readers, Braille Displays, Braille Notetakers, Accessible Learning Platforms, Tactile Graphics Tools

2) By Mobility Devices: White Canes, Smart Canes, Guide Robots, Wearable Mobility Assistants, Electronic Travel Aids

3) By Low Vision Devices: Optical Magnifiers, Video Magnifiers, Screen Magnification Software, Telescopic Glasses, Wearable Low Vision Glasses

4) By Other Types: Smart Home Assistive Devices, Voice-Activated Assistants, Vision Therapy Tools, Accessibility Apps, Braille Printers And Embossers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Visual Impairment Market?

For the year under review in the Visual Impairment Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the leading region. Predictions for the fastest rate of growth point towards the Asia-Pacific region. The regions explored in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

