Fungal Protein Market Trends, Active Key Players, And Growth Projection Up To 2030

Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fungal protein market size was generated $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $386.6 million by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. In addition, the consumer awareness about healthy diet further fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and undefined regulatory guidelines restrain the market growth. Contrarily, product innovation and rise in demand for protein ingredients and surge in use of yeast extract in processed food industry are the factors estimated to present new opportunities in the next few years.Download Sample Report:The Fungal Protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages, shift in consumer preference towards ready to eat food products, and health hazards related to various chemical preservatives.The global fungal protein market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for yeast extract and beta-glucan among health-conscious consumers. In addition, increase in applications of yeast and specialty yeast products in the food & beverages industry and continuous investments in R&D for the development of new products boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in cholesterol levels and rise in incidence of obesity and diabetes drive the market of fungal protein for making medicines, which in turn boost the immune system. Increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods due to rise in population of working women and growth in urban population fuels the fungal protein market growth.Buy This Research Report:The market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, and application. The type segment in categorized into yeast and Fusarium Venenatum. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others.Geographically, Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and North America.For Purchase Inquiry:Yeast extract is rich blend of natural ingredient composed of a variety of glutamic acid, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The taste of yeast extract is similar to that of vegetable, meat, or poultry stock having the same proteins as yeast contains. The global fungal protein market is experiencing a significant growth, owing to its vast usage in different industries. Yeast extract is easily available in the super market and is used for refining sauces, meat bouillons, soups, meat dishes, savory snacks, and other ready meals. Yeast has similar effect as that of spices and helps lower the salt content without the loss of flavor. Besides its usage in food & beverages industry, it is also used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.Key players analyzed in the report of the global fungal protein industry include Cayman Chemical Company, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Galactic, Mayasan Biotech, Merck Group, Royal DSM, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc, and Siveele B.V.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Protein Ingredients Market:Fish Protein Market:Textured Vegetable Protein Market:

