Silawi Dominates Winter Hill Stakes At Windsor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Silawi showcased his class with a commanding front-running victory in the Gr.3 Weatherbys Global Stallions App Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor on Saturday.

Contested over 2000m for three-year-olds and up, the race featured a select field of five runners.

Trained by Hamad Al Jehani, ridden by Cieren Fallon and racing in the silks of Wathnan Racing, the five-year-old gelding was already proven at the track, having won the Thorn Plant Hire Ltd Handicap on the same course in May.

He arrived for this assignment on the back of a fifth-place effort in the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap over the same trip, but stepped up to Group company with authority, becoming a Gr.3 winner.

Quickly into stride, Silawi took the lead from the outset, tracked closely by Devil's Advocate while the strongly fancied Military Order raced behind.

Travelling comfortably down the back straight, Silawi soon had his rivals off the bridle as the pace lifted approaching the final bend.

The favourite Military Order began to close and looked the only danger, but Silawi kept finding more in front.

The pair fought out the finish for much of the straight, but the leader always looked in control, staying on strongly to win by three-quarters of a length.

Military Order had to settle for second, with Royal Playwright running on from behind to snatch third.

Bred by Wertheimer et Frere, Silawi is out of Silasol, a dual Gr.1 winner over 1600m at two and 2000m at three.

He is a half-brother to Fasol (Galileo), twice runner-up at Gr.3 level over 3000m and 3100m at three and four, and a full brother to Silius (Dubawi), Listed winner over 1500m at three and three-time Gr.3 placed over 1400m and 1600m.

He is also a half-brother to Silastar (Sea The Stars), a four-time winner between 1600m and 2400m.