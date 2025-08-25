Malaysian PM: Malaysia Has Never Wavered In Defending Palestinian Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that his country has never wavered in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and that what is happening in Gaza today is "the harshest and most inhumane form of occupation."

For decades, Palestinian land has been seized, homes destroyed, schools demolished, and even mosques and churches have not been spared from Israeli aggression, Anwar said, adding "What is happening in Gaza today is not merely war, but the harshest and most inhumane form of occupation."

He said in a Facebook post Monday "This is not the act of humans," according to Malaysia news agency (Bernama).

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Malaysia will continue to step up support for Gaza and the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

"Malaysia, together with international partners, continues to provide aid, from medical treatment to education opportunities.

Last night, the MADANI Government announced an additional RM100 million allocation for the Palestinian people," the Malaysian Prime Minister said.