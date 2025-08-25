Invest Qatar, Media City Showcase Gaming Ecosystem At Gamescom 2025 In Germany

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, in collaboration with Media City Qatar, showcased the nation's fast growing gaming industry at Gamescom 2025, the world's largest gaming event in Cologne, Germany.

Through its dedicated booth, Invest Qatar spotlighted Qatar's dynamic gaming sector, and invited global developers to build MENA's next breakout studio.

Marking its debut at this leading international event, which brought together over 1,500 exhibitors from 72 countries, the Invest Qatar booth featured prominent Qatar-based gaming companies, including Digital Dunes, Mezan Studios and Dijitink.

The delegation engaged with developers, publishers and e-sports organisations from around the world, fostering dialogue on collaboration and investment opportunities within Qatar's fast-growing creative economy.

The booth also spotlighted Qatar's strategic advantages, emphasising its standing as a gateway to the Middle East's emerging digital media economy. Visitors to the booth gained valuable insights on Qatar's advanced foreign direct investment ecosystem, including supportive regulations, purpose-built infrastructure tailored for media and gaming creators, robust IP frameworks, and a strong talent pipeline supported by world-class educational institutions and incubation and acceleration programmes.

Members of the delegation also delivered presentations on the country's thriving gaming ecosystem and its strategic vision for its creative economy. The joint participation of Invest Qatar and Media City Qatar at Gamescom 2025 underscored the country's commitment to nurturing its gaming and digital media industry and reinforcing its position as a business-friendly for investors seeking to expand their footprint across the Middle East and beyond.

As part of the rapidly growing MENA gaming industry, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent between 2022 and 2029, Qatar offers a gateway to a region that hosts 17 percent of global players and ranks first worldwide for average revenue per paying user (ARPU). Qatar's emerging creative economy presents a wealth of opportunities across esports, animation and digital media with Media City Qatar offering a platform designed for scalable content creation. With access to a diverse pool of creative talent, ranging from regional developers and local content IP specialists to engineers and designers, Qatar empowers global creators to build and expand with confidence.