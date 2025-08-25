EU Pledges €10M To Support Afghan Children

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union (EU) has pledged €10 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to safeguard Afghan children, particularly those returning from neighbouring countries.

Under a three-year partnership, UNICEF will provide immediate care and protection for unaccompanied and separated children at Afghanistan's main border crossings.

The programme will also promote long-term reintegration across 12 provinces through education, healthcare, nutrition, vocational training and livelihood opportunities.

More than 180,000 children and families are expected to benefit from family tracing and reunification, interim care, psychosocial support and resilience-building initiatives.

According to UNICEF, the sharp rise in returns from Pakistan and Iran has placed unprecedented pressure on Afghanistan's child protection services. Children travelling alone face heightened risks of violence, exploitation and neglect.

“Through this partnership with UNICEF, we aim to strengthen support for Afghan children on the move. Our contribution forms part of the EU's broader commitment to migration and forced displacement, ensuring access to opportunities and essential services for displaced people, with a particular focus on children and adolescents,” said Eric Beaume, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Afghanistan.

Immediate border assistance at Islam Qala, Milak, Spin Boldak and Torkham will be linked to long-term community-based solutions to help families rebuild their lives and mitigate the risks of unsafe migration.

“This new phase of EU support comes at a critical time, when more than two million Afghans – including half a million children – have returned from neighbouring countries this year,” said Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan.

“Every child has the right to be protected, cared for, and given the chance to thrive – regardless of their journey or circumstances. The EU's long-term partnership with UNICEF has been a lifeline for thousands of Afghan children on the move, including those unaccompanied and separated, ensuring they are not only safe today but also supported to build a brighter future.”

Since 2018, the initiative has provided essential services to tens of thousands of children. In 2024 alone, nearly 14,000 unaccompanied and separated children returning from Iran and Pakistan received assistance, with 9,000 supported directly through the EU–UNICEF partnership.

