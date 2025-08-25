Fileonq's New Offering Empowers Agencies To Uphold Justice For Sexual Assault Survivors

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FileOnQ, a leader in public safety software, announces the addition of SAMSOnQ to its suite of public safety solutions. The SAMS software, initially developed by the City of Portland, will now be distributed and supported by FileOnQ, enabling agencies to manage sexual assault cases and related evidence with enhanced control and transparency.

The SAMS platform, now SAMSOnQ, will operate as a specialized division of FileOnQ, ensuring continuous service and enhanced capabilities for existing users.

"When a sexual assault survivor bravely comes forward, a critical question weighs heavily on their mind: 'Will my case be handled with the care and integrity it deserves, ultimately leading to justice?'" said Susan Lehman, SAMSOnQ Program Manager. "With SAMSOnQ, agencies can confidently answer 'yes.' This new offering provides a comprehensive system for managing sexual assault cases, ensuring every piece of evidence is meticulously tracked, thereby restoring trust and upholding justice."

Managing sexual assault cases and associated evidence, especially Sexual Assault Kits (SAKs), is a complex journey. Delays or misplaced evidence can erode public trust. SAMSOnQ directly addresses these issues, empowering agencies to restore confidence and uphold justice for survivors.

The SAMSOnQ Product Suite offers secure case management for law enforcement and victim advocates, streamlining investigations and providing victim support. This includes a cloud-based platform for law enforcement to manage all facets of sexual assault cases and a confidential system for advocates to track resources and referrals.

The TrackOnQ Product Suite provides comprehensive systems for tracking SAKs throughout their entire lifecycle. The Statewide Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System offers real-time visibility to reduce backlogs and prevent missing kits. The Public-Facing Website offers survivors anonymous, real-time access to the status of their SAKs. The Mobile App for law enforcement ensures accurate data capture in the field, maintaining the chain of custody.

FileOnQ's new offering of SAMSOnQ and the launch of the TrackOnQ product suite mark a monumental step forward in sexual assault evidence management. FileOnQ is dedicated to ensuring every survivor's journey towards justice is supported with the utmost care, transparency, and efficiency.

About FileOnQ: Since 1996, FileOnQ has been a leading provider of software solutions for public safety agencies, specializing in evidence management , property room operations , and digital forensics .

In 2023, the company was acquired by Sloane Street Partners , a group of entrepreneurs and investors focused on long-term growth. Chris Michotte , the new CEO, is committed to building on FileOnQ's legacy and creating long-term value.

SOURCE FileOnQ

