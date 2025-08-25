Virtual Care Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Virtual Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Virtual Care Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the virtual care market has seen phenomenal growth. The market size is expected to increase from $14.52 billion in 2024 to $18.64 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The notable growth previously recorded is associated with the rising implementation of telemedicine, the escalating presence of chronic illnesses, augmented patient necessity for off-site care, mounting healthcare expenses, and the growing application of smartphones and internet.

Anticipated to expand significantly over the coming years, the virtual care market size is projected to reach a value of $50.28 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. This expected growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the escalating demand for accessible healthcare, enhanced government backing and funding, an amplified focus on patient-focused care, an increase in the adoption of remote monitoring, and a surge in healthcare investments. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass the evolution of digital health platforms, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in diagnostics, the utilization of technology in remote monitoring, progressive hybrid care models, and the progression in wearable health devices.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Virtual Care Market Landscape?

The heightened requirement for telehealth services is anticipated to fuel the progression of the virtual care market in the future. Telehealth services are defined by the employment of digital tools to provide remote healthcare, enabling a virtual connection between patients and providers for things such as consultations, diagnoses, monitoring, and treatment. The surge in telehealth services adoption can be attributed to individuals desiring quicker, safer, and more convenient healthcare access for remote consultations, ongoing monitoring, and decreased travel. Telehealth services facilitate virtual care as they allow patients to remotely consult healthcare providers, enhancing accessibility, comfort, and consistency of care while minimizing the necessity for in-person visits. For example, a report released by Rock Health, a US-based venture capital firm, in February 2023 revealed that 80% of all respondents claimed to have utilized telemedicine services at some point, a rise of 8 percentage points (PP) from 72% in 2021. Consequently, the soaring demand for telehealth services is propelling the expansion of the virtual care market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Virtual Care Market?

Major players in the Virtual Care Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Medtronic plc

. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. GE Healthcare Limited

. Teladoc Health Inc.

. Comarch S.A.

. American Well Corporation

. MDLive Inc.

. Doctor on Demand Inc.

. Talkspace Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Virtual Care Industry?

Leading firms in the virtual care sector are prioritizing the launch of cutting-edge solutions such as virtual primary care assistance to enrich care quality, boost patient involvement, and broaden healthcare service accessibility. The term 'virtual primary care service' implies the long-distance provision of regular healthcare assistance, encompassing general check-ups and management of chronic ailments through digital interaction tools like video or phone consultations. For instance, in January 2023, CVS Health, a healthcare establishment based in the USA, debuted Virtual Primary Care - an e-health platform that provides primary care consultations virtually and round-the-clock immediate care to augment access, convenience, and consistent care for patients across the country. This ground-breaking virtual care platform offers immediate access to primary care and ensures a smooth transition between virtual and physical services. Its adaptability is commendable, allowing efficient handling of diverse health conditions, from regular check-ups to the care of chronic diseases, through the use of digital connectivity and organized care teams to boost accessibility and care consistency.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Virtual Care Market

The virtual care market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Consultation Type: Video Consultation, Audio Consultation, Messaging

3) By Technology Type: Video Conferencing, Wearable Devices, Mobile Health Applications, Health Information Systems, Remote Monitoring Devices

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Monitoring And Consultation, Preventive Care, Rehabilitation Services, Other Applications

5) By End User: Patients, Healthcare Providers, Government Organizations, Corporate Wellness Programs, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Telecommunication Devices, Diagnostic Devices

2) By Software: Telehealth Platforms, Mobile Health Applications, Virtual Consultation Software, Remote Monitoring Software

3) By Services: Remote Patient Monitoring Services, Teleconsultation Services, Technical Support And Maintenance, Training And Implementation Services

Virtual Care Market Regional Insights

In the Virtual Care Global Market Report 2025, North America is highlighted as the leading region in the virtual care market for 2024. The report projects that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The report covers numerous regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

