I've Worked Extensively On Building A Solid Defense: Coach Anup On Patna Pirates' Preparations For PKL 12

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) With the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 only days away, Patna Pirates head coach Anup Kumar shared his thoughts on pre-camp preparations and said he worked extensively on building a solid defense this season.

Patna Pirates will be aiming for a record-extending fourth Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title in the upcoming Season 12. The three-time champions stormed into their fifth PKL final last season, only to go down to the Haryana Steelers.

After missing out on their fourth PKL trophy, the Pirates released former head coach Narender Redhu just a few hours after the Season 11 final. Ahead of Season 12, the Pirates appointed former India Kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar as their new head coach.

“This season, our pre-camp went very well. What makes me happiest is that the team has bonded like a family, and that bond has remained strong throughout the season. Maninder, as our senior player, has connected well with everyone and led from the front during practice. We've worked hard on the team's shortcomings and focused on improvement. Overall, our camp has been one of the best," Anup said to JioHotstar.

“Over the last 40 days in pre-camp, I've observed that everyone has been calm and disciplined. I've shared my kabaddi knowledge and experience with the players. While a strong raiding unit is crucial, I believe defense is equally important. If the defense is weak, the team struggles. That's why I have worked extensively on building a solid defense this season," he added.

The Pirates used their Final Bid Match (FBM) option at the Player Auction to retain their star left corner Ankit Jaglan for Rs 1.573 crore for one season to strengthen their defence and also named him captain for PKL 12.

“Ankit is a young player who impressed last season and will continue to do well. The best thing about him is his dedication during practice. He motivates the team and steps up when players are struggling.

"At times, he even asks me to give a short break so he can address the players directly, which shows his leadership qualities. He's a skilled, hardworking player, and I expect great things from him again this season," he said of Jaglan.

The franchise had also signed veteran raider Maninder Singh for Rs 20 lakh, bringing valuable depth and experience to the squad.

“Our raiding has been a strength, and last season you must have seen Ayan's excellent performance. This season, fans can expect even more. Our most experienced player, Maninder, has worked very hard on his fitness and preparation before joining the team. The combination of Maninder and Ayan will be very effective. Alongside this, we have also focused heavily on strengthening our defense, and fans will see a much stronger defensive unit this season," said Anup.

Reflecting on the young players to watch out for in PKL 12, Anup added, "At right corner, Navdeep has been working hard and will impress with his performance. We also have two raiders, Ankit Rana, who raids from the left, and Milan Dahiya, who raids from the right. Both are highly talented, and their performances will stand out. The respect and recognition for our NYP will be visible this season.”

Anup signed off by highlighting in the learning and leadership as a coach.“I always believe in learning. If I miss something, my friends outside PKL, who know kabaddi observe me and give feedback, which helps me improve. I also listen to every coach during matches, noticing how they guide players and when their advice should be implemented. These observations help me in future situations.

"For me, the biggest responsibility as a coach is to keep the team united. If the team is together, performance automatically follows. I make sure to talk to players with respect and care. Of course, sometimes strictness is needed, but I believe what love can achieve, pressure never can.”