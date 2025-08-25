403
SpaceX Sends Dragon Capsule to ISS
(MENAFN) A SpaceX cargo capsule soared into orbit Sunday morning, ferrying 2,270 kilograms (5,000 pounds) of critical supplies toward the International Space Station (ISS), part of a high-priority mission to sustain operations aboard the orbiting outpost.
The uncrewed Dragon spacecraft lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the CRS-33 mission, marking “the 33rd SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the orbital laboratory for NASA,” according to NASA.
Roughly 8.5 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster returned safely, landing on a SpaceX drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This successful recovery marks the booster’s seventh flight and landing.
In addition to delivering fresh cargo, the Dragon capsule will assist with a key maneuver: raising the space station’s altitude. The ISS, which orbits about 250 miles above Earth, gradually loses altitude due to atmospheric drag, even at that height. The capsule will soon initiate a reboost operation to correct for that orbital decay.
Regular orbital boosts are crucial to ensure the station continues functioning properly.
The urgency surrounding orbital maintenance has grown amid signs that Russia may exit the ISS partnership by 2028. In response, NASA has turned to both SpaceX and Northrop Grumman to support future reboosts, aiming to maintain ISS functionality through at least 2030 or 2031.
Routine resupply missions like CRS-33 remain vital to space station life. Sunday's launch delivered a substantial shipment of food, scientific equipment, and experimental materials to support the astronauts’ daily activities and research onboard.
