403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Diriyah Company and SRMG Sign MoU to Enhance Media Collaboration
(MENAFN- SRMG) Diriyah, August 24, 2025 – Diriyah Company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) to expand collaboration in the media sector and deliver innovative projects and initiatives that further solidify Diriy’h’s standing as a global destination of historical and cultural significance. The MoU also aims to amplify cultural and national narratives, reaching audiences both within the Kingdom and across international markets.
The MoU was signed by Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. This milestone agreement sets the stage for closer cooperation in media, marketing, and cultural content, with a dedicated joint team to be established to develop initiatives that reflect the shared vision and ambitions of both organizations.
This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Diriyah Company and SRMG spans four key areas: corporate and media communications; events, exhibitions, conferences, and visits; data and expertise exchange and knowledge transfer; as well as joint training programs, activities, and initiatives. The MoU also outlines enhanced collaboration across SRMG media platforms, the organization of visits for international media delegations to experience Diriyah, and exploring opportunities to host exhibitions, events, and joint cultural and social activities.
The MoU builds on ’RMG’s well-established expertise in analytical storytelling and its comprehensive, integrated journalistic coverage, aligning with D’riyah’s vision to effectively communicate its messages. SRMG also aims to leverage its strong partnerships with leading cultural entities and its integrated media ecosystem, combining reach, diversity, and innovation, to deliver inspiring and impactful content that supports these ambitions.
It is worth noting that this cooperation is part of a series of strategic agreements that Diriyah Company has signed with various government and private entities. These agreements aim to support the company’s efforts in cultural and economic development and to strengthen its global presence in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The collaboration also underscores Diriy’h’s commitment to developing “he “Media and Innovation Dis”rict,” a 250,000-square-meter hub set to become a dynamic center for media talent and projects. The district will include commercial and office spaces, residential units, and a luxury hotel, further reinforcing’Diriyah’s position as a leading destination for culture, creativity, and media.
Commenting on the MoU, Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Company, “aid: “The signing of this MoU between Diriyah Company and SRMG represents a strategic step toward enhancing collaboration in the media and marketing sectors. It aligns with our vision to be active enablers in these industries through the Media and Innovation District, currently under development within the Diriyah project, which will become a vibrant hub for media and technological creativity in”the region.”
In this context, Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG“ stated: “This MoU’reinforces SRMG’s approach of building strategic alliances with influential partners who share our ambition to ’nrich the Kingdom’s cultural and media landscape. We believe in our pivotal role in delivering content that reflects the identity and aspirations of Saudi Arabia. Through this agreement, we ’ill support Diriyah’s vision with our integrated media solutions, combining broad reach, digital capabilities, and advanced editorial insight, to deliver high-quality content that deeply and effectively engages both local and in”ernational audiences.”
The MoU was signed by Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. This milestone agreement sets the stage for closer cooperation in media, marketing, and cultural content, with a dedicated joint team to be established to develop initiatives that reflect the shared vision and ambitions of both organizations.
This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Diriyah Company and SRMG spans four key areas: corporate and media communications; events, exhibitions, conferences, and visits; data and expertise exchange and knowledge transfer; as well as joint training programs, activities, and initiatives. The MoU also outlines enhanced collaboration across SRMG media platforms, the organization of visits for international media delegations to experience Diriyah, and exploring opportunities to host exhibitions, events, and joint cultural and social activities.
The MoU builds on ’RMG’s well-established expertise in analytical storytelling and its comprehensive, integrated journalistic coverage, aligning with D’riyah’s vision to effectively communicate its messages. SRMG also aims to leverage its strong partnerships with leading cultural entities and its integrated media ecosystem, combining reach, diversity, and innovation, to deliver inspiring and impactful content that supports these ambitions.
It is worth noting that this cooperation is part of a series of strategic agreements that Diriyah Company has signed with various government and private entities. These agreements aim to support the company’s efforts in cultural and economic development and to strengthen its global presence in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The collaboration also underscores Diriy’h’s commitment to developing “he “Media and Innovation Dis”rict,” a 250,000-square-meter hub set to become a dynamic center for media talent and projects. The district will include commercial and office spaces, residential units, and a luxury hotel, further reinforcing’Diriyah’s position as a leading destination for culture, creativity, and media.
Commenting on the MoU, Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Company, “aid: “The signing of this MoU between Diriyah Company and SRMG represents a strategic step toward enhancing collaboration in the media and marketing sectors. It aligns with our vision to be active enablers in these industries through the Media and Innovation District, currently under development within the Diriyah project, which will become a vibrant hub for media and technological creativity in”the region.”
In this context, Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG“ stated: “This MoU’reinforces SRMG’s approach of building strategic alliances with influential partners who share our ambition to ’nrich the Kingdom’s cultural and media landscape. We believe in our pivotal role in delivering content that reflects the identity and aspirations of Saudi Arabia. Through this agreement, we ’ill support Diriyah’s vision with our integrated media solutions, combining broad reach, digital capabilities, and advanced editorial insight, to deliver high-quality content that deeply and effectively engages both local and in”ernational audiences.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment