Trump Describes Major News Networks as Fake
(MENAFN) In a strongly worded statement on Truth Social, the platform he owns, US President Donald Trump accused prominent television networks of extreme bias in their reporting.
He specifically targeted ABC and NBC, alleging that their news coverage of his presidency is overwhelmingly negative.
Trump suggested that these broadcasters should be stripped of their licenses due to what he perceives as consistent and deliberate misinformation.
Trump claimed that despite enjoying substantial public support and what he referred to as “among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History,” the media outlets continue to report negatively about him.
He labeled ABC and NBC as “FAKE NEWS,” further describing them as “two of the worst and most biased networks in history,” and stated that 97% of their stories about him are unfavorable.
The president went on to accuse the networks of functioning as “an arm of the Democrat Party,” urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke their broadcast rights.
He expressed strong support for this potential action, stating, “I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!!”
In another post, Trump insinuated that ABC and NBC were not properly compensating for the use of their broadcast licenses.
He suggested that “license fees” should total “millions of dollars.”
Trump argued that the companies should either lose their licenses due to their alleged mistreatment of Republicans and Conservatives or be required to make substantial payments for access to what he called “the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime.”
He described the media organizations as “crooked” and demanded they be “terminated.”
