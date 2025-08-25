New From Byron Medical: Ergo-V Loupes With Integrated Triple Magnification

Ergo-V: Redefining Ergonomic Loupes

The Admetec Ergo-V Redefines and Revolutionises Ergonomic Loupes with three magnifications ranging from 3.8x to 10x

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Byron Medical , a leading Australian provider of ergonomic solutions for dental and surgical professionals, is proud to announce the launch of Ergo-V and Ergo-V Pro. Developed by Admetec, The Ergo-V delivers a breakthrough in dental optics that offers three magnifications in one lightweight ergonomic loupe - enhancing visualisation and posture support in a single device.Why Choose One Magnification When You Can Have All Three?Dental professionals have long faced a difficult tradeoff: choose one magnification or invest in multiple pairs of loupes. The Ergo-V series changes everything. "This system gives you three magnifications - low, medium, and high - in one lightweight ergonomic frame. It's the flexibility practitioners need, without the cost or strain," says Ido Drory, CEO of Admetec.The integrated magnification system - adjustable on the fly - helps reduce workflow interruptions and supports more accurate treatment planning. "This is about sustainable clinical excellence," said Amit Byron, Managing Director of Byron Medical. "Better posture, better visibility, better outcomes - for both practitioner and patient."Key product features include:* Seamless switching between magnifications: Ergo-V (3.8x, 5.3x, 7.0x) & Ergo-V Pro 7.4x, 10x)* Ultra-lightweight frame for all-day comfort* Ergonomic design that supports a neutral spine postureLearn more or book a trial at .Now Available Across Australia & New Zealand

