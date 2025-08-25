403
Global Muslim Figures Convene in Istanbul
(MENAFN) The eight-day summit concerning the Gaza crisis recommenced on Sunday with a comprehensive schedule of workshops held on Democracy and Freedom Island in Istanbul.
During this session, participants examined the responsibilities of various sectors in tackling the continuous atrocities occurring in Gaza.
Attendees, sorted into categories that included religious scholars, government officials, corporate leaders, media figures, and political authorities, engaged in discussions on actionable ways to support the Palestinian people and enhance solidarity within the Muslim world.
The morning workshops centered around the roles and obligations of Islamic religious figures and governing bodies.
In the later part of the day, attention shifted toward the economic sector’s involvement in reconstruction efforts and the critical function of the media in amplifying international awareness.
An afternoon segment specifically dealt with the political aspects of the crisis and methods to encourage greater unity among Muslims, highlighting the Qur’anic principle to “hold fast to the rope of Allah, all together, and do not be divided” (Qur’an 3:103).
The day's agenda concluded with the compilation of workshop findings, a press briefing, and a general assembly to assess the progress made throughout the day.
During the press briefing, the IUMS emphasized that the crisis in Gaza represents “not just a military aggression, but a challenge to the unity of humanity and the values of justice, freedom, and dignity.”
