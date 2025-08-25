403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Monsoon Rains Shower Northern Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least 13 individuals lost their lives and dozens more were wounded as a new wave of monsoon showers caused sudden flash floods and landslides in northern Pakistan on Sunday.
This recent surge has pushed the overall death toll to over 460 in under two weeks, according to officials and local media reports.
The latest fatalities emerged from various districts in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, which remains the region most severely affected by the continuous monsoon rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed.
Within the last 24 hours, at least eight deaths were recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, while three children died when the roof of their house caved in within the remote Dir district near the Afghanistan border, according to rescue personnel.
In Dera Ismail Khan alone, approximately 40 people were injured as heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds battered the area.
The PDMA’s most recent data shows that since August 15, around 406 fatalities have been reported throughout KP province.
Of those, 337 deaths occurred in the Buner district, which suffered the greatest damage from the intense rains and flooding.
Additionally, over 60 people have perished in the southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces, as well as in northern Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
On Sunday, fresh downpours also affected parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, causing landslides and road blockages in the region.
This recent surge has pushed the overall death toll to over 460 in under two weeks, according to officials and local media reports.
The latest fatalities emerged from various districts in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, which remains the region most severely affected by the continuous monsoon rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed.
Within the last 24 hours, at least eight deaths were recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, while three children died when the roof of their house caved in within the remote Dir district near the Afghanistan border, according to rescue personnel.
In Dera Ismail Khan alone, approximately 40 people were injured as heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds battered the area.
The PDMA’s most recent data shows that since August 15, around 406 fatalities have been reported throughout KP province.
Of those, 337 deaths occurred in the Buner district, which suffered the greatest damage from the intense rains and flooding.
Additionally, over 60 people have perished in the southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces, as well as in northern Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
On Sunday, fresh downpours also affected parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, causing landslides and road blockages in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment