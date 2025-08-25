Peshawar Institute Of Cardiology Sets World Record With 14 TAVI Procedures In A Single Day

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) achieved a historic milestone on Independence Day by performing 14 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) surgeries in a single day, setting a new world record. The previous record was held by Serbia, which had completed 13 such procedures in one day.

According to PIC Medical Director Dr. Ali Raza, all patients undergoing the procedure were elderly, aged between 70 and 80, and could not undergo open-heart surgery. The TAVI technique provided them with a new lease on life. Head of Cardiology, Dr. Abidullah, credited this remarkable achievement to the tireless efforts of the expert medical team.

Dean of PIC, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, stated that cardiologists and cardiac surgeons from major hospitals across Pakistan, along with cath lab and operation theater staff, technologists, the anesthesia team, nurses, and other support staff, participated in the record-breaking operation. He highlighted that this success demonstrates Pakistan's capability to deliver world-class healthcare.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali congratulated the PIC team on their outstanding achievement, calling it a source of national pride. He also announced commendation certificates for the team in recognition of their exceptional performance.