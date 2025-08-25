Grand Jirga Of Salarzai Tribe In Bajaur Vows To Defend Peace, Imposes Heavy Penalties On Militancy Supporters

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A grand jirga of the Salarzai tribe was held at the residence of former provincial minister and MPA Anwar Zeb Khan in Bajaur district to discuss the prevailing law and order situation.

The jirga was attended by all senior tribal elders of the Salarzai tribe, who unanimously resolved that no individual would be allowed to disturb peace in the region and that the tribe would defend its soil at all costs.

According to the joint declaration issued after the meeting, any person found facilitating armed groups will face severe consequences, including demolition of their house, expulsion from the area, and a fine of Rs. 5 million.

The statement further added that such individuals and their families would be declared enemies of the entire tribe.

The jirga also announced a ban on night-time movement across the Salarzai area. Furthermore, it declared that if the government or any law enforcement agency wishes to conduct an operation, it will only be permitted during daylight hours.

“If any trouble arises in any part of Salarzai, the entire tribe will gather to confront it,” the declaration stated. Security patrols will also be deployed across all Salarzai areas.

In addition, the jirga demanded the formation of a committee headed by Supreme Court judges to investigate all military operations conducted in the region from 2002 to 2025. It also called for the immediate production of all individuals arrested from Salarzai before the tribe.