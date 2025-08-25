Two Homosexual Friends Die In Suspected Suicide Pact In Nowshera's Kaka Sahib Ziarat
Two homosexual friends allegedly ended their lives in a suspected suicide pact in the Sarwar Khel area of Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Nowshera, reportedly after facing severe social and family pressure over their relationship.
According to police, the deceased were identified as 16-year-old Muhammad Shoaib and 21-year-old Bilal Muhammad. Initial investigation suggests that Shoaib shot Bilal with a pistol before turning the weapon on himself.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Badrashi Police Station, Sub-Inspector Sartaj Khan, said the pistol used in the incident and both victims' mobile phones have been taken into custody. The bodies were shifted to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera for postmortem.
Police have launched further investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic event.
