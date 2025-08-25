KP Warns Of Flash Floods, Urban Flooding, And Landslides Amid Heavy Rains

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued a public advisory warning of severe weather risks across multiple districts following reports from the Meteorological Department and relevant agencies.

According to the notification issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, heavy rainfall in different parts of the province may trigger flash floods in streams and nullahs, especially in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan.

The advisory further warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan, while continuous rain may cause landslides in hilly areas, particularly in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad. In addition, strong winds accompanied by thunder and rain pose a risk of damage to mud houses, electric poles, roadside structures, vehicles and solar panels.

Citizens and tourists have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to the affected districts, and to stay away from rivers, streams and mountain springs. People planning to visit northern areas such as Swat, Chitral and Kohistan have been advised to check the road conditions beforehand. The public has also been instructed to follow the guidelines of the district administration, police and Rescue 1122, keep emergency supplies including water, dry food, torch and first-aid kits, and remain updated on the latest weather alerts.

The department stressed that precautionary measures and strict adherence to official instructions are essential to ensure safety during the current spell of heavy rainfall.