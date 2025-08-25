Empowered With Meg Ryan And Straight & Narrow Inc. Spotlight Resilience, Rebuilding, And Recovery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Scheduled for filming later this year, this feature will take viewers to the heart of Paterson, New Jersey, exploring how Straight & Narrow has evolved since its founding in 1954. The segment will highlight the organization's commitment to holistic care, showcasing how they have integrated modern advancements like medication-assisted treatment and wellness programs into their services. The story of a devastating 2019 fire that destroyed a key facility serves as a powerful backdrop for a tale of resilience. The new, state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to the organization's unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive care.

"Straight and Narrow develops and delivers quality integrated and comprehensive specialized health care and prevention services to our community. Providing a full continuum of care, separates our organization from other providers alike –allowing us to become a leader in the field of mental health and addiction treatment. We are one of the oldest community based residential substance abuse treatment programs in the country. We commit to staying true to our mission of providing help and creating hope for those most in need seeking recovery. We are honored to have been selected for Empowered with Meg Ryan to showcase the impactful care and services we provide." - Angela Nikolovski, MS, LPC, LCADC, Executive Director, Straight & Narrow, Inc.

The journey of recovery is often misunderstood, with a societal stigma that can keep individuals and families from seeking the help they need. This segment aims to gently peel back the layers of these misperceptions, revealing a compassionate, individualized approach to care. It will illustrate how recovery is not just about overcoming substance use but about healing the whole person-mind, body, and spirit. By sharing the story of a former client who later returned as a staff member, the segment offers a tangible example of how a renewed sense of purpose can lead to a fulfilling life and inspire others. It serves as a reminder that support and compassion are essential tools in combating the opioid epidemic and helping to save lives, reinforcing the idea that it's possible to take recovery One Day at a Time and build a foundation for a brighter future.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan: "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is a Public Television program that offers viewers valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. Learn more at:

About Straight & Narrow Inc.: Straight & Narrow Inc. is a leading social service organization that provides comprehensive, integrated, and compassionate care for individuals and families struggling with substance use and co-occurring disorders. Founded in 1954, the organization has evolved to meet the changing needs of the community, offering a wide range of services designed to promote healing, wellness, and long-term recovery. Learn more at: ccpaterson

SOURCE Empowered