Antengene Announces 2025 Interim Results With Encouraging Clinical Data And Progress In TCE Platform
SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ( "Antengene" , SEHK: 6996) today announced its interim results for the period ending June 30, 2025, along with updates on recent achievements:
-
ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC) has shown promising results in the ongoing Phase I/II CLINCH study, demonstrating robust efficacy and a favorable safety profile in gastric/GEJ adenocarcinoma across high, low, and ultra-low CLDN18.2 expression levels .
-
In moderate-to-high expressors (IHC 2+ >20%), the 2.4 mg/kg cohort achieved a 40% ORR (12/30, including 1 CR), a 90% DCR, 6.97 months of mPFS, with 6-month PFS at 51.1%, 9-month OS at 82.7%, and 12-month OS at 66.2% ; the 1.8 mg/kg cohort achieved 40% ORR (10/25, including 1 CR) and 84% DCR . In low/ultra-low expressors (IHC 2+ ≤20%) treated at 1.8–2.4 mg/kg, ATG-022 achieved 33.3% ORR (6/18, including 1 CR) with 50% DCR.
Both dose cohorts were well tolerated , with no ophthalmologic toxicities or interstitial lung disease observed , and the 1.8 mg/kg dose showing particularly low rates of Grade ≥3 TRAEs
In a basket cohort of CLDN18.2-positive tumors, preliminary data showed tumor shrinkage in all 7 evaluable patients with a subtype of gynecologic cancer .
ATG-022 has also been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by China's NMPA for the treatment of CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, unresectable or metastatic gastric/GEJ adenocarcinoma after at least two prior therapies.
Antengene is advancing a broad development strategy in gastric cancer, including first-line ATG-022 with pembrolizumab and CAPOX/FOLFOX, second-line ATG-022 with pembrolizumab, and third-line ATG-022 monotherapy.
To learn more about the 2025 interim financial results, please see the full announcement in the "Investor Relations" section on the company's website.
Legal Disclaimer:
