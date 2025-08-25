Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of GMC Of Dodge City In Kansas To Lewis Automotive Group

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, and Eric Scott, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Eric Scott commented, "I've been looking for a dealership for the Lewis family for a few years and have built a strong relationship with Brad and Jamey during this time. This transaction was a natural fit, taking place in their hometown and allowing them to bring the GMC franchise under one rooftop at their Chevrolet store. They've been serving this community for many years, and I'm confident they will continue to do an outstanding job. Brad and Jamey are steadily growing the Lewis Automotive Group, and I look forward to completing more transactions with them in the future. It was an easy and straightforward transaction, and I couldn't have asked for a better buyer."

Lewis Automotive Group traces its roots back to 1968, when Ralph Lewis purchased a small car lot in Topeka, Kansas. His son, Jim Lewis, grew up in the family business, and in 1977, moved to Dodge City with his wife, Tonya, to operate a dealership of his own. The family's legacy continues through the leadership of Brad, Jamey, and Jenna Lewis, who make up the third generation of Lewis Automotive Group.

Lewis Automotive Group consists of 10 dealerships across Kansas, representing Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

Brad Lewis of Lewis Automotive Group shared, "I had a great experience working with Eric Scott of Performance Brokerage Services. Over the years, we have spoken many times, and he has always been consistent in bringing opportunities that might be of interest to me. He was quick to respond throughout the process, and the transaction went very smoothly. The G1 Group, as the seller, was also excellent to work with."

The GMC franchise will be relocated to Lewis Automotive Group's Chevrolet dealership located at 900 South 2nd Avenue in Dodge City, Kansas.

