SJM Investors Have Opportunity To Join The J. M. Smucker Company Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The J. M. Smucker Company ("Smucker" or "the Company") (NYSE: SJM ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Smucker announced its Q4 2025 financial results on June 10, 2025. The Company announced a $867 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of its Sweet Baked Snacks segment and a $113 million impairment charge to the Hostess trademark due to "continued underperformance of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment." The Company had previously referred to its acquisition of Hostess Brands as "highly complementary" and claimed to investors that "underlying trends in snacking and specifically sweet snacking still bode well for the category." Based on this news, shares of Smucker fell by more than 18% on the same day.

