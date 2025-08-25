Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada Commits USD1.45B Military Aid Package to Ukraine


2025-08-25 03:12:39
(MENAFN) Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a fresh military aid package for Ukraine in Kiev, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The C$2 billion (US$1.45 billion) commitment was originally pledged at the June G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada.

Of the total, approximately C$835 million (US$603 million) will be allocated to procure critical equipment for Ukraine. This includes armored vehicles, medical supplies, spare parts, small arms, ammunition, explosives, enhanced drone capabilities, and other urgently needed gear, the release stated.

Another C$680 million (US$491 million) is earmarked for purchasing military equipment from the United States aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s air defense and delivering additional vital military support, the statement added.

Around C$220 million (US$159 million) will fund drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare systems, with investments also targeting joint ventures between Canadian and Ukrainian industries, the release concluded.

