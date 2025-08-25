Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan's Sutlej River Hits Flood Peak, Evacuations Begin Punjab On Alert


2025-08-25 03:12:37
The Sutlej River has reached peak flood levels in Punjab, Pakistan, triggering urgent evacuations. Rescue 1122 and PDMA teams have deployed boats, vehicles, and life jackets to shift thousands of families from low-lying villages. Heavy monsoon rains are worsening the crisis, putting Kasur, Okara, and Pakpattan at high risk.

