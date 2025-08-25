Pakistan's Sutlej River Hits Flood Peak, Evacuations Begin Punjab On Alert

The Sutlej River has reached peak flood levels in Punjab, Pakistan, triggering urgent evacuations. Rescue 1122 and PDMA teams have deployed boats, vehicles, and life jackets to shift thousands of families from low-lying villages. Heavy monsoon rains are worsening the crisis, putting Kasur, Okara, and Pakpattan at high risk.

