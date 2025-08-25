Rajasthan Rains: Surwal Dam Overflow Creates Crater In Sawai Madhopur, Floods Villages, Roads Washed Out (Watch)

Relentless heavy rainfall in Rajasthan has triggered large-scale destruction, with Sawai Madhopur facing the worst impact. The overflowing Surwal Dam caused a massive crater in the region, leading to land collapses and flooding that submerged several villages. Hundreds of homes have been inundated, forcing residents to evacuate and seek shelter on rooftops, while rescue efforts continue under severe constraints.

Villages Cut Off and Residents Stranded

Entire settlements including Surwal, Dhanoli, Gogor, Jadavata, Shesha, and Machhipura are underwater. Access routes have been washed away, isolating villages and leaving people in urgent need of food and drinking water. Relief operations are being hampered as most roads remain impassable.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A big portion of land caves in due to heavy rainfall in Sawai Madhopur. twitter/fUzz8GTdht

- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Highways and Infrastructure Severely Damaged

The Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway has gone under water, with only tractors and trolleys able to navigate. Similar devastation is being reported from Tonk district, where Kalipaltan, Chatra Khatik, Kafila Bazar, Panch Batti, Dhannatlai, and Kachahari Road have suffered major waterlogging and infrastructure collapse.

Leaders Visit Affected Regions

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena visited Sawai Madhopur and acknowledged the unprecedented rainfall. He assured compensation for those who lost homes, temples, and shops. Local MP Harish Chandra Meena also inspected the site, directing officials to prioritize drainage and relief measures.

Dausa District Faces Continuous Rainfall

In Dausa, 24 hours of relentless rainfall turned roads into rivers, submerging neighborhoods and even government offices. The service lane along Jaipur Road is completely waterlogged, cutting off access to several colonies.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena inspects the site in Sawai Madhopur where a big portion of land caved in following heavy rainfall in the region twitter/9rTOulxhfO

- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Rambagh Wall Collapse in Amer, Elephant Rides Suspended

Meanwhile, in Amer, a portion of the historic Rambagh wall near Jwala Mata Temple collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Authorities have temporarily suspended elephant rides to Amer Fort as a precautionary measure.

Massive destruction in Jadawata village, Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan). Floods have ruined farms, homes, guava orchards, and power infrastructure. Worst-hit area in the district. #SawaiMadhopur #RajasthanFloods #FloodAlert twitter/mED2O3vvBg

- Subodh Srivastava (@SuboSrivastava) August 24, 2025

IMD Issues Fresh Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days, urging residents across Rajasthan to remain cautious and avoid waterlogged zones.