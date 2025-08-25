Asia Cup 2025: Dream 11 To Exit As Team India's Title Sponsor, BCCI Begins Search For Replacement

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India suffered a big jolt as their title sponsor, Dream 11, is expected to pull out as the Men in Blue's jersey partner after the Online Gaming Bill 2025 was introduced and implemented by the Indian Government.

Recently, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, putting a blanket ban on real-money fantasy sports, whether it is based on skill or chance. The government decided to table the bill in response to growing concerns over addiction, financial losses, and its impact on the youth. With this bill, many online gaming platforms, legal or illegal, are expected to cut down on advertising and sponsorship deals in sports.

Dream 11, which has been India's jersey title sponsor since July 2023, is one of the top online gaming platforms that is likely to be affected by the Online Gaming Bill, forcing the company to reconsider its association with the BCCI and Indian Cricket.

BCCI and Dream 11 association comes to an end

Dream 11 stepped in as India's jersey sponsor after signing a contract worth 358 crore for a period of three years, from 2023 to 2026. The online gaming giant was a replacement for Byju's, which exited midway through the deal with the BCCI due to financial constraints and a shift in business priorities.

Now, the BCCI has suffered yet another setback as Dream 11 will not continue as Team India's title sponsor. The secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development, stating that the board would not associate with 'any such organisations' in the future.

“BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations in the future," Saikia told ANI.

Apart from Dream 11, MyCircle 11 is another major fantasy sports platform that has been hit by the Online Gaming Bill enacted by the government. The fantasy gaming company, which contributes INR 125 crore annually as an official fantasy partner of the Indian Premier League, may be forced to scale back its sports sponsorship commitments too.

Reportedly, the Dream 11 and MyCircle 11 together contribute approximately 1000 crore to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as Team India's jersey title sponsor and the Indian Premier League's sponsorship, respectively. With the two fantasy gaming platforms expected to discontinue with association with the BCCI, the board faces a financial setback and will now have to explore opportunities to fill the gap ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and IPL 2026.

Will Dream 11 be penalised for backing out of the contract?

As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India's sponsorship agreement, any partner backing out of the agreed contract between the two parties before its stipulated term could face financial penalties or be required to forfeit a portion of the committed amount. However, in Dream 11's case, the BCCI is unlikely to impose a penalty on the online gaming platform.

Since Dream 11 is parting ways with the BCCI because of the government's legal mandate under the Online Gaming Bill 2025, the board is unlikely to force any penalties, as termination of the contract agreement arises from compulsion rather than contractual breach. The clause in the existing contract protects the sponsorship if its primary business faces a government ban.

With the Asia Cup just two weeks away from commencement, and Team India will begin their title defence on September 10, the BCCI will have to expedite the search for a new title sponsor to ensure that the Men in Blue do not enter the eight-team continental tournament without a prominent brand on their kit.