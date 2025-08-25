Weekly Horoscope, August 25-31: Love, Career, And Health Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign

This week's horoscope predicts what might happen for various zodiac signs in terms of love, work, finances, and health. It indicates good and bad times based on your sign.

Aries: Your love life could improve this week. Maintaining good coordination with colleagues at work will bring success. You might go on a religious trip with friends or family. Avoid taking any kind of loan. Young people will achieve their goals.

Taurus: You'll be respected in society. Finances will be better. Minor disputes with neighbors might arise but will remain small. You'll spend time with family, enjoying leisure activities. Affection between spouses will be strong. Health will be good.

Gemini: Any ongoing dilemmas might be resolved this week. Your talents and personality will shine. You'll maintain respect in society. There's a possibility of a job change. Nerve tension and pain might occur. You could receive a valuable gift.

Cancer: Some unpleasant news might upset you this week. Relationships with colleagues could deteriorate. You might be disappointed in your love life. Young people might waste time wandering. You could meet a senior official or politician. Take care of your health.

Leo: This week, you might attend a wedding. Vehicle-related issues could lead to higher expenses. An important property deal might happen. Conflicts may arise between spouses. Excess work pressure will affect your health.

Virgo: Your financial situation could improve. You might travel for work. Conflicts with close relatives are possible. Control your anger and impulsive nature. Married life will be normal. Indigestion is possible due to poor eating habits. Try to maintain a balanced diet.

Libra: This week is good for investments, but definitely consult experienced individuals. You may face challenges coordinating with colleagues at the office. There's a chance of receiving a significant business order. Allergies are possible due to changing weather. Young people will concentrate on their goals.

Scorpio: Those born under this sign might receive good news related to a promotion. Your contributions to social work will be appreciated. The family atmosphere will be pleasant and happy. Finances will improve. There's also a possibility of official travel.

Sagittarius: Potential property disputes with siblings this week. Misunderstandings with close relatives could strain relationships. Control your anger and impulsiveness. Be mindful of your health; seasonal illnesses could worsen.

Capricorn: Not a favorable week for new ventures; focus on current tasks. The office environment will be positive. Caring for family members' needs will bring you joy. Some tension might arise with your spouse regarding home decor. Health will be good.

Aquarius: Be cautious with financial transactions this week. Children might cause stress. You might have to deal with legal matters. Job change plans might be made, but it's best to postpone them. Foot pain and swelling could bother you.

Pisces: Avoid travel plans this week. Seasonal illnesses might affect you. Disagreements with close relatives could create rifts. Indigestion is possible due to poor eating habits. Guests at home might disrupt your routine.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.