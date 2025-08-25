Punjab Rains: Pathankot Schools Shut, Rivers Overflowing As Torrential Downpour Continues To Batter Border Areas
Several villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot district of Punjab have been affected after the water level in Ujh, Ravi rivers and rivulets rose following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.Also Read | Delhi, Mumbai wake up to fresh spells of rain; check weather forecast here
"Keeping in mind the continuous rains in Pathankot district, a holiday is declared in all government/non-government schools, colleges and other educational institutions of Pathankot district on August 25," read an order issued by Pathankot Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Uppal.Also Read | Delhi Rains: Showers cause traffic snarls in national capital - IMD forecast
Punjab Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation and assured the people that the state government would give compensation for any loss.Also Read | Attention flyers! Airlines issue travel advisory amid rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi
Because of heavy flow of water in the Ujh, Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets, the situation in villages along the Indo-Pak border was grim.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment