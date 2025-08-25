Supreme Court Instructs Samay Raina, 4 Others To Issue 'Unconditional Apology' For Insensitive Remarks On Disability
In addition to Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar aka Sonali Aditya Desai tender an unconditional apology on their YouTube channels for their alleged insensitive remarks against people with disability, news agency ANI reported.
The bench was led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.
Speaking on the issue, Justice Joymala Bagchi was quoted by Live Law saying,“Humour is well taken and is a part of life. We laugh at ourselves. But when we start laughing at others and create a breach of sensibility...on a community plane, when humour is generated, it becomes problematic.”
He further advised,“And this is what so-called influencers of today should bear in mind. They are commercialising speech. The community at large should not be utilised to hurt the sentiments of certain sections. It's not only freedom of speech, it's commercial speech.”
