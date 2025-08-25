Saudi Arabia Introduces AI Curriculum For Six Million Students

Saudi Arabia has launched an ambitious education reform, introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the national curriculum for more than six million students this academic year. The move is being hailed as a strategic step to equip the younger generation with vital technological skills and prepare them for a rapidly changing global economy.

The program will be implemented across all educational levels, from elementary to secondary, with lessons tailored to age groups. Students will learn not only basic concepts of AI but also advanced applications that encourage problem-solving, creativity, and innovation. Officials say the curriculum is designed to help students apply AI in everyday life and prepare for future careers shaped by digital transformation.

This initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which aims to build a knowledge-based society and strengthen human capital. The integration of AI into education reflects the broader national goal of positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in technology and innovation.

Authorities have confirmed that AI programs will be gradually expanded to include all levels of schooling. Ethical guidelines and a national academic framework for AI qualifications will ensure that teaching remains aligned with international standards, giving students both technical skills and an awareness of responsible AI use.

Alongside AI, the Kingdom has also introduced new elective subjects such as Cybersecurity, Tourism and Hospitality, Fashion, Art and Design, and First Aid. These additions reflect a wider educational shift toward developing practical, future-oriented competencies among Saudi students.

In support of these efforts, Saudi Arabia recently established a state-owned AI company with plans to create a $10 billion investment fund. By embedding AI education into its curriculum and supporting it with large-scale investment, Saudi Arabia is not only preparing its youth for tomorrow's job market but also solidifying its role as a regional and global hub for technological advancement.

