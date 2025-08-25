Afghanistan Beats Tajikistan U-23, 10 In Friendly

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The Afghanistan national football team recorded a morale-boosting 1–0 victory over Tajikistan's U-23 side in a friendly match held in Dushanbe. The match was part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Central Asia Championship.

Afghanistan's winning goal came after a disciplined performance that highlighted both defensive stability and improved attacking coordination. The victory provided the players with valuable experience and confidence ahead of tougher regional challenges.

Playing in Tajikistan offered Afghanistan's players the advantage of adapting to the same conditions where the official tournament will take place. Coaches emphasized the importance of building physical readiness and tactical awareness before facing stronger opponents.

The team's first official test in the Central Asia Championship is scheduled against Iran on Friday. Facing one of the region's strongest footballing nations will serve as a key measure of Afghanistan's progress.

In the days leading up to the tournament, the squad will continue training in Tajikistan, focusing on refining strategies, building teamwork, and maintaining high fitness levels.

This victory, though narrow, is seen as an encouraging sign of the team's growing cohesion and readiness. Coaches and players alike believe it marks an important step in their preparations.

For Afghanistan, the Central Asia Championship is more than just a competition, it is a stage to demonstrate resilience, strengthen regional football recognition, and inspire hope among fans back home.

