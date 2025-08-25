Gaza Hunger Crisis: Nearly 300 Dead, Children Worst Affect

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday that at least eight people, including a child, died in the past 24 hours due to hunger and malnutrition. This raises the total number of famine-related deaths in the territory to 289, of which 115 were children.

International assessments warn that the crisis is reaching catastrophic levels. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has confirmed that more than half a million people in northern Gaza are facing famine, the first recorded instance of such a crisis in the Middle East.

According to IPC data, about 514,000 people, representing a quarter of Gaza's population, are already experiencing famine conditions. That number is expected to rise to 641,000 by the end of September if humanitarian access does not improve.

Children are the most vulnerable group. Experts estimate that around 132,000 children under five are at risk of dying from acute malnutrition by mid-2026 unless aid is significantly scaled up. Doctors in Khan Younis report that at least 120 children are currently receiving treatment for severe malnutrition, while thousands more in displacement camps remain without adequate food or medical support.

Local hospital directors warn of lifelong consequences. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, head of Al-Shifa Hospital, said approximately 320,000 children across Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition, stressing that medical centers lack the resources to handle the scale of the crisis.

United Nations officials have condemned the situation in stark terms. Secretary-General António Guterres described the famine as“a man-made disaster, a moral failure, and a failure of humanity,” urging immediate international action to ensure unhindered aid delivery.

Humanitarian groups caution that unless relief operations are dramatically expanded, the death toll from hunger will continue to climb. For Gaza's children in particular, the consequences of delayed action could be both devastating and irreversible.

