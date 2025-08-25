403
Ambassador states China ‘firmly opposes’ US tariffs on India
(MENAFN) China has strongly opposed the US decision to impose tariffs on India, with Beijing’s ambassador in New Delhi, Xu Feihong, calling Washington a “bully” for using trade duties as leverage. Speaking at an event in India’s capital, Xu criticized the US for threatening additional tariffs after already imposing duties of up to 50% on Indian imports, including a recent 25% levy tied to India’s continued purchases of Russian crude. He emphasized that silence or compromise only encourages such actions and pledged that China will firmly support India.
Xu’s comments come ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting aims to further strengthen India-China ties, which have improved since last year’s BRICS summit in Kazan following strains from the 2020 border clash in the Himalayas.
Bilateral engagement has been growing in 2025, with India reopening tourist visas for Chinese citizens, China allowing Indian pilgrims to visit holy sites in Tibet, resuming border trade at key points, and restarting direct flights between the two nations. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi to conduct border talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and meet Prime Minister Modi.
