Cambodia Punches Above Weight In Asymmetric Regional Order

The geopolitical reverberation from the May 2025 border skirmish between Cambodia and Thailand near the Techo Morakot village illustrates not only the persistence of contested sovereignty in mainland Southeast Asia but also the strategic resilience of small states navigating asymmetric regional landscapes.

For Cambodia, the incident marks a critical juncture in the articulation of its foreign policy strategy not only to assert territorial integrity but also to reaffirm its growing reputation as a“small” yet capable and principled actor in the international system.

In defiance of traditional realist assumptions that small states are mere objects of great power manipulation, Cambodia exemplifies a growing body of scholarship that smaller powers can be active, agile and smart in how they deal with regional and international challenges, a perspective advanced by Diana Panke's work on small states in international negotiations.

While material constraints remain, Cambodia's foreign policy behavior suggests that small states can develop and deploy multi-pronged strategies to preserve sovereignty, manage regional rivalries and shape external environments in ways conducive to their national interests.

Classical realist theory has long portrayed small states as“system-ineffectual” actors structurally marginalized by virtue of their limited material capabilities.

However, contemporary scholarship, particularly constructivist and liberal institutionalist perspectives, has foregrounded the ability of small states to strategically maneuver within the international system by leveraging ideational resources, legal norms, and multilateral institutions.

Constructivist analyses, as discussed by Godfrey Baldacchino and Anders Wivel , highlight how small states can actively shape international outcomes through identity construction, norm entrepreneurship, and coalition-building to exert influence disproportionate to their size.

Complementing this, liberal institutionalist perspectives demonstrate how institutions enhance small-state agency: Robert Keohane argues that small states can enhance their bargaining power by embedding themselves within institutional frameworks, while Baldur Thorhallsson illustrates how institutions provide“shelter” that enables small states to secure political, economic, and security interests that would otherwise be unattainable.

In addition, recent scholarship has highlighted hedging as a key strategy for small states seeking to navigate great power rivalries. Rather than aligning exclusively with one great power, hedging allows small states to diversify partnerships, maximize economic and security benefits, and mitigate risks associated with overdependence.

Scholars such as Kuik Cheng-Chwee have shown how Southeast Asian states employ hedging to preserve autonomy and strategic flexibility in the face of shifting US-China power dynamics.