When The World Converges Against Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) India could become a significant and unexpected complication in US President Donald Trump's efforts to secure a peace deal on Ukraine.

The meeting at the end of August in Beijing between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping – with Russia's blessing – could provide Moscow with precious wiggle room to stall or delay any ceasefire with Kyiv.

A closer Russia-India-China (RIC) triangle would also mean that possible new US sanctions against Moscow could be absorbed more easily.

It could pose a serious setback for Trump. If he loses the midterm elections next year, he could become a lame duck, throwing the US into a state of political uncertainty for the following two years.

Betting on American disarray until the new presidential vote in 2028 could be well in the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. With a political victory in Ukraine now nearly out of reach, Putin could boast of the chaos he managed to spread in America and the wider West.

It is about the next three years, but it begins now and can be divided into two chapters: the allies and Putin's strategy.

In the early months of Trump's presidency, for the first time in the past eight decades, a fissure between America and its allies has emerged. This crack started about the defense of Ukraine, the US relationship with NATO and ties with Russia. American allies, both west and east of Russia, feel left behind, if not totally abandoned, by the US.

For nearly a century, America was the bulwark of their security. Now, for the first time, many of them seem to be adopting a dual strategy. In the short term, they are focused on managing Trump, while many have begun to consider long-term alternatives to a world order centered on America.

This long-term thinking is unprecedented among American allies since the end of World War II. While they always understood that American support might not always be absolute and that America could withdraw at some point, few believed that the American presence could disappear entirely.

There's a difference between leaving Afghanistan or Vietnam after ten years of war and shrugging off security guarantees for Germany or Japan. Now, some may feel that any country could become another Afghanistan overnight, forsaken by sudden mood changes in Washington.