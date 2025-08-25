SC Lists J & K Statehood Matter On Oct 10, Refuses Urgent Hearing
The counsel for petitioners today sought urgent hearing on the statehood matter.
“I am seeking early listing of a contempt petition relating to abrogation of article 370. Statehood was to be granted to Jammu and Kashmir,” the counsel told the top court bench headed by the Chief Justice.
Chief Justice BR Gavai, while refusing the urgent hearing, said the matter is listed already on October 10, reported news agency KNO.
He told the counsel that the court will have to sit in a constitutional bench of presidential reference and the matter can't be listed before October 10.
Earlier, on August 14, the top sought Centre's reply within 8 weeks on Jammu and Kashmir statehood petition. The top court also observed that the ground situation has to be taken into consideration for statehood restoration.“You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam,” the CJI had said, referencing the terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.
