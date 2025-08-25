Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flash Floods Leave Five Dead, One Missing in Indonesia

2025-08-25 03:09:03
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and another remains missing after sudden flash floods swept through the Cot Kuala River in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Sunday, local authorities reported.

“The incident took place as the victims were swimming in the Cot Kuala River in Pidie regency, when sudden floods carried them away,” said Ibnu Harris Al Hussain, head of the provincial search and rescue office.

Al Hussain told media that heavy rains in the upstream area caused the river to swell rapidly, triggering the flash floods that caught the victims off guard.

Rescue teams immediately launched search and recovery operations, working throughout the day to locate the missing individual. However, efforts were temporarily suspended after nightfall due to safety concerns and are planned to resume Monday morning.

Local officials have warned residents to exercise caution as unpredictable weather and rising water levels continue to pose serious risks in the region.

