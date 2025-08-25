Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh, Pakistan Seek Stronger Ties

2025-08-25 03:07:35
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Aug 25 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladesh and Pakistan signed several deals and memorandums of understanding, as part of their efforts to work together for further cooperation.

“We've resolved to work together, to take forward our multidimensional relations with Pakistan,” Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser, Touhid Hossain said, at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, after a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, yesterday.

A press release by the Bangladesh foreign ministry said, after the bilateral meeting, the signing ceremony took place. One agreement on the abolition of visa for diplomatic and official passport holders, one cultural exchange programme and four MoUs on cooperation in trade, between news agencies, foreign service academies and think tanks of the two countries were signed.

The Pakistani official was on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh from Saturday to Sunday.

This is the first official visit by a Pakistani dignitary, since the Bangladeshi interim government was formed.– NNN-BSS

