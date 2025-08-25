Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aztelekom Expands High-Speed Internet Services In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories


2025-08-25 03:06:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

As part of the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Aztelekom LLC is providing residents and businesses with access to high-speed internet using GPON (Gigabit Capacity Passive Optical Network) technology, Azernews reports via Trend.

The company stated that it also offers combined packages such as “internet + telephony,”“internet + television (two in one),” and “internet + telephony + television (three in one).”

Aztelekom emphasized that the expansion of telecommunication services not only improves the daily lives of residents but also supports the successful implementation of socio-economic development projects in the region.

As of July 31, 2025, more than 5,000 subscribers in the liberated areas are already benefiting from the company's services, including telephony and IP TV options.

According to Aztelekom, developing modern telecommunications infrastructure in these territories is one of the key priorities set by the "I State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

