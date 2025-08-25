Expired Ammunition To Be Destroyed In Pirəkəşkül Settlement

Expired Ammunition To Be Destroyed In Pirəkəşkül Settlement
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has announced that expired and unusable munitions will be destroyed in Pirəkəşkül between August 25 and 29, Azernews reports.
According to the statement, the disposal will be carried out at a training ground near the settlement, in strict compliance with safety regulations.
The ministry emphasized that explosions may be heard in the area during this period and urged residents not to panic, assuring that there is no cause for concern.
