Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pentagon prevents Ukraine from hitting Russian region

Pentagon prevents Ukraine from hitting Russian region


2025-08-25 03:06:31
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has prohibited Ukraine from targeting deep into Russian territory with US-supplied missiles, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing American officials.

Since late spring, the Department of Defense has reportedly blocked Kiev from firing long-range ATACMS missiles, turning down at least one request to strike a target on internationally recognized Russian soil.

The policy appears linked to President Donald Trump’s efforts to encourage Moscow to enter peace negotiations. Last week, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2019, and several days later held discussions in Washington with Ukrainian, NATO, EU, and European leaders.

While Trump has pressed both sides to reach a peace agreement quickly, he also noted on Thursday that Ukraine has “no chance of winning” without the ability to strike Russian targets. He has criticized the prior US administration for providing unconditional military aid to Ukraine and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky in February of “gambling with World War III.”

Russia has repeatedly warned that Western weapons supplies make other countries de facto participants in the conflict and has listed an end to foreign military aid as a key condition for any lasting ceasefire.

MENAFN25082025000045015687ID1109969854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search