Pentagon prevents Ukraine from hitting Russian region
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has prohibited Ukraine from targeting deep into Russian territory with US-supplied missiles, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing American officials.
Since late spring, the Department of Defense has reportedly blocked Kiev from firing long-range ATACMS missiles, turning down at least one request to strike a target on internationally recognized Russian soil.
The policy appears linked to President Donald Trump’s efforts to encourage Moscow to enter peace negotiations. Last week, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2019, and several days later held discussions in Washington with Ukrainian, NATO, EU, and European leaders.
While Trump has pressed both sides to reach a peace agreement quickly, he also noted on Thursday that Ukraine has “no chance of winning” without the ability to strike Russian targets. He has criticized the prior US administration for providing unconditional military aid to Ukraine and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky in February of “gambling with World War III.”
Russia has repeatedly warned that Western weapons supplies make other countries de facto participants in the conflict and has listed an end to foreign military aid as a key condition for any lasting ceasefire.
