Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka Sectors Remain Hottest: 159 Combat Engagements Recorded In Past Day

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook update as of 08:00 on Monday, August 25.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 79 airstrikes, deploying a single missile and 130 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 4,735 shelling attacks, including 26 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 4,711 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas in the Sumy region, including Nova Huta and Stara Huta; Bilohirya in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Naddniprianske and Lvove in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck five concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, as well as four artillery systems, one command-and-observation post, and one Russian electronic warfare station.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks. The enemy also launched 14 airstrikes using 23 guided bombs and conducted 206 shelling attacks, including one with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces attempted five assaults near Vovchansk and toward Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, 10 enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Kupiansk, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops launched 20 attacks, attempting to break through defenses near Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Torske, Ivanivka, Ridkodub, and Karpivka, as well as toward Serednie, Dronivka, Shandryholove, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, Russian forces made 12 breakthrough attempts near Serebrianka, Fedorivka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and toward Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six attacks were recorded near Maiske and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched five assaults near Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 assaults near Zatyshok, Nykonorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirivka, and toward Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces carried out 31 attacks near Zelenе Pole, Iskra, Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Temyrivka, and toward Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Novohеorhiivka, and Komyshuvakha.

Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack in the Orikhiv direction near Prymorske.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there were no signs of Russian offensive group formations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 25, 2025, amount to approximately 1,076,940 personnel, including 870 in the past 24 hours.

