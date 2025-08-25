Ukrainian And Canadian Defense Ministers Discuss Investments In Drone Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram .

Ukrainian Defense Minister expressed gratitude for the $1 billion military aid package, including drones, ammunition, and multilateral initiatives, and emphasized that Ukraine values Canada's contribution of about $500 million to the PURL program for the procurement of U.S. weapons.

During the meeting, they discussed expanding industrial cooperation, including investments for joint drone production with Ukraine.

Shmyhal expressed appreciation to Canada for its consistent support, which strengthens Ukraine and its defenders.

As reported by Ukrinform, following his meeting in Kyiv with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and representatives of the Danish Parliament, Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is strengthening industrial cooperation with Denmark .