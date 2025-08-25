Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian And Canadian Defense Ministers Discuss Investments In Drone Production

Ukrainian And Canadian Defense Ministers Discuss Investments In Drone Production


2025-08-25 03:06:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram .

Ukrainian Defense Minister expressed gratitude for the $1 billion military aid package, including drones, ammunition, and multilateral initiatives, and emphasized that Ukraine values Canada's contribution of about $500 million to the PURL program for the procurement of U.S. weapons.

During the meeting, they discussed expanding industrial cooperation, including investments for joint drone production with Ukraine.

Shmyhal expressed appreciation to Canada for its consistent support, which strengthens Ukraine and its defenders.

Read also: Canada to help attract private investors for Ukraine's reconstruction

As reported by Ukrinform, following his meeting in Kyiv with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and representatives of the Danish Parliament, Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is strengthening industrial cooperation with Denmark .

MENAFN25082025000193011044ID1109969852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search