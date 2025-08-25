One Dead And Six Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Shelling
"Yesterday, 4 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, one person died, 6 were injured", Syniehubov informed.
He clarified that an 82-year-old woman died in Kupiansk, a 35-year-old and an 83-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old man were injured. In the village of Staryi Saltiv, a 39-year-old man was injured. In the village of Korotych of the Pisochyn community, a 43-year-old man was wounded. In the village of Pidserednie of the Velykyi Burluk community, a 54-year-old woman was injured.Read also: Russian forces launch 500 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours
According to the Head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy used 3 Geran-2 UAVs in the Kharkiv region; 2 Molniya UAVs; 1 FPV drone.
As a result of the attacks in the Kupiansk district, an apartment building in Kupiansk and a private building in the village of Pidserednie were damaged. A store was damaged in Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.
In the village of Riasne, Bohodukhiv district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged, and animals died.Read also: Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka sectors remain hottest: 159 combat engagements recorded in past day
As reported, on August 24, Russian troops fired artillery at the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, killing an 82-year-old woman.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration
