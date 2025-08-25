Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Dead And Six Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Shelling

2025-08-25 03:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the incident on Telegram .

"Yesterday, 4 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, one person died, 6 were injured", Syniehubov informed.

He clarified that an 82-year-old woman died in Kupiansk, a 35-year-old and an 83-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old man were injured. In the village of Staryi Saltiv, a 39-year-old man was injured. In the village of Korotych of the Pisochyn community, a 43-year-old man was wounded. In the village of Pidserednie of the Velykyi Burluk community, a 54-year-old woman was injured.

According to the Head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy used 3 Geran-2 UAVs in the Kharkiv region; 2 Molniya UAVs; 1 FPV drone.

As a result of the attacks in the Kupiansk district, an apartment building in Kupiansk and a private building in the village of Pidserednie were damaged. A store was damaged in Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.

In the village of Riasne, Bohodukhiv district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged, and animals died.

As reported, on August 24, Russian troops fired artillery at the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, killing an 82-year-old woman.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

