Trump Accuses ABC, NBC of Biased Coverage, Demands Their Termination
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused major TV networks ABC and NBC of biased reporting and called for their broadcast licenses to be revoked.
Posting on his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed the two broadcasters deliver overwhelmingly negative stories about his presidency. “Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES,” he wrote.
He went further, labeling the networks as “an arm of the Democrat Party” and urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to strip them of their licenses. “I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!!” Trump added.
In another post, Trump accused the networks of not paying their “license fees,” which he claimed should be “millions of dollars.” He said, “They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime.” He also branded the organizations “crooked” and demanded they be “terminated.”
Trump has repeatedly targeted mainstream media outlets, accusing them of spreading “fake news” about his administration.
